OU basketball storms past Baylor 98-92 in overtime

No. 16 Oklahoma (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) defeated Baylor (16-7, 7-4) 98-92 in overtime Tuesday in Waco.
The Sooners were able to avenge their 81-70 loss to the Bears on Jan. 3 due in part to forcing 21 Baylor turnovers, which OU scored 31 points off. OU also pulled down 17 offensive boards, good for 18 second chance points.
Junior Skylar Vann scored 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Vann also pulled down six rebounds, dished five assists and snagged four steals. Senior Ana Llanusa also tallied 20 points and added five rebounds and five assists.
Senior Taylor Robertson registered 14 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
WE ARE 𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐃. @T_Rob30 x #Sooners pic.twitter.com/eIVL31EB4T— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 8, 2023
OU committed three offensive fouls in the first five minutes, allowing Baylor to jump out to an early 16-10 lead. Both teams held steady the remainder of the quarter and the Bears took a 22-18 lead into the second.
OU scored just five first quarter points in its first meeting with Baylor.
The back-and-forth action continued into the second, with Robertson nailing a 3-pointer at the 4:10 mark to narrow the deficit to three. From there, Baylor took over with three consecutive 3-pointers, marking its first double-digit lead of the game.
OU closed the half strong, holding Baylor scoreless in the final 2:28 and scoring eight unanswered points to take a 46-42 deficit to the half.
Baylor quickly stretched its lead back up to 10 in the first minute and a half of the third. Vann got the Sooners back on track with back-to-back steals, each resulting in layups on the other end.
Llanusa followed this with a 3-pointer to put OU back within striking distance. The Sooners’ run was short lived, as they committed consecutive turnovers of their own, each leading to a Baylor score.
In the closing seconds of the third, Vann and freshman Beatrice Culliton fought for a loose ball, knocking Baylor guard Darianna Littlepage-Buggs to the floor in the process. Baylor players took exception to the play, shielding Vann from helping Littlepage-Buggs up.
Senior Kennady Tucker pushed Baylor’s Ja’mee Asberry during the skirmish, leading to a technical foul.
Additionally, Culliton was given a common foul on the play, giving the Bears four free throws, all of which they capitalized on.
Llanusa began the fourth by making a 3-pointer, cutting the OU deficit to five. The Bears responded with a 9-2 run, stretching its advantage to 75-63 with under five minutes left.
Senior Liz Scott responded with five consecutive points to make it a 75-68 Baylor lead with 3:49 left. While attempting to contest a shot on the ensuing Bears possession, Scott committed her fifth foul, leaving the Sooners without their starting forward for the remainder of the match.
After conceding a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left, OU found itself down 83-78. Tot then drove down the floor and made a layup to cut the lead back down to three.
Llanusa then stole the in-bounds pass and dished it to a wide open Robertson, who tied the game with her third 3-pointer of the night.
After nearly a minute and a half stalemate to start the overtime period, Llanusa knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Sooners their first lead of the night.
We strike first. @ana_llanusa for THREEEEEE pic.twitter.com/t6vViqjIyT— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 8, 2023
A few possessions later, Llanusa took a charge and converted a layup to extend OU’s lead to five halfway through overtime. Baylor responded with five points in just 32 seconds, tying the contest with under two minutes to play.
The two went back and forth until Williams made a tough bucket under the basket with 1:09 to play, giving OU a 94-92 lead. The Sooners stood their ground defensively, not allowing Baylor to score for the remainder of the game to secure the victory.
Next, OU will face Kansas State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan, Kansas.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.