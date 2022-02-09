OU basketball: Sooners upset No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55 behind Umoja Gibson's 30-point performance

Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) upset No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4) 70-55 on Wednesday night in Norman.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson erupted for an OU career-high 30 points along with five rebounds. Senior guard Elijah Harkless scored 13 and junior forward Jalen Hill added nine points and seven rebounds.
Gibson led OU from behind the arc, as the Sooners shot a blistering 13-for-28 from 3-point range as a team, powered by Gibson shooting 8-for-11 from 3-point distance. The Sooners also decisively won the rebound battle, outrebounding the Red Raiders 34-26.
OU’s defense was crucial down the stretch as its offense fell quiet. After a Texas Tech laup with 7:17 to play, the Red Raiders scored only one more basket in the next five minutes.
Oklahoma went on a four minute stretch during the same time frame without scoring, but Gibson broke that run via a 3-point make with 2:22 to play. Less than a minute later, he buried a dagger 3-pointer to put Texas Tech away for good.
Guard Kevin McCullar scored 12 points and guard Terrence Shannon contributed 11 points for Texas Tech in the loss.
Next, Oklahoma takes on No. 8 Kansas (19-3, 8-2) at noon on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Lawrence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.