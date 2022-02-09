 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners upset No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55 behind Umoja Gibson's 30-point performance

Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against Kansas State on Jan. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) upset No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4) 70-55 on Wednesday night in Norman.

Senior guard Umoja Gibson erupted for an OU career-high 30 points along with five rebounds. Senior guard Elijah Harkless scored 13 and junior forward Jalen Hill added nine points and seven rebounds.

Gibson led OU from behind the arc, as the Sooners shot a blistering 13-for-28 from 3-point range as a team, powered by Gibson shooting 8-for-11 from 3-point distance. The Sooners also decisively won the rebound battle, outrebounding the Red Raiders 34-26.

OU’s defense was crucial down the stretch as its offense fell quiet. After a Texas Tech laup with 7:17 to play, the Red Raiders scored only one more basket in the next five minutes.

Oklahoma went on a four minute stretch during the same time frame without scoring, but Gibson broke that run via a 3-point make with 2:22 to play. Less than a minute later, he buried a dagger 3-pointer to put Texas Tech away for good.

Guard Kevin McCullar scored 12 points and guard Terrence Shannon contributed 11 points for Texas Tech in the loss.

Next, Oklahoma takes on No. 8 Kansas (19-3, 8-2) at noon on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Lawrence.

