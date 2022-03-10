OU basketball: Sooners upset No. 3 Baylor 72-67 in Big 12 Tournament, advance to semifinals

Oklahoma (18-14, 7-11 Big 12) stunned No. 3 Baylor (26-6, 14-4) 72-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championships on Thursday.
The Sooners were led by junior forward Jacob Groves, who scored a season-high 15 points with nine rebounds. Senior guards Umoja Gibson and Marvin Johnson scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, and senior guard Jordan Goldwire and junior forward Jalen Hill added 10 points each.
OU had one of its best 3-point shooting games of the season, hitting 11 of its 21 shots. Groves powered the Sooners from behind the arc, nailing three 3-pointers. Defensively, Oklahoma held Baylor to 3-for-22 from 3-point range.
The Sooners’ ball movement was a key factor. OU assisted on 18 of its 26 makes. Goldwire and senior forward Ethan Chargois racked up six and five assists, respectively.
Oklahoma’s defense held strong down the stretch. Baylor’s five points in the final three minutes came in the final five seconds.
Next, Oklahoma will play the winner of Texas Tech and Iowa State in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. in Kansas City.
