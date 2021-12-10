OU basketball: Sooners upset No. 16 BYU 99-91 in overtime behind Madi Williams' 25 points

Oklahoma (9-1) upset No. 16 BYU (8-1) 99-91 in overtime on Friday in Norman. It’s OU’s first ranked win of the season and first under head coach Jennie Baranczyk.
Senior forward Madi Williams recorded a double-double, leading all Sooners with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Senior guard Taylor Robertson wasn’t far behind with 23 points. Both led OU with four assists.
As a team, the Sooners shot 43 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3, holding BYU to 41 percent shooting. OU had 56 rebounds, 19 assists and forced 20 turnovers.
Sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot and junior guard Kennady Tucker added 11 points each off the bench.
The Sooners spent most of the first half trailing the Cougars, shooting just 29 percent in the first and second quarters. Meanwhile, BYU shot 40 percent in the half while forcing 10 OU turnovers.
Toward the end of the second quarter, redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa went down with a leg injury. She needed extensive help getting off the court and didn't return to the game.
With 7:46 left in the third quarter, the Sooners took a 44-43 lead. After that, OU spent most of the game on top. The second half went much better for Oklahoma shooting wise, as it made 65 percent of its shots in the third and fourth quarters.
With 49 seconds remaining, a layup from sophomore forward Skylar Vann tied the game at 83. BYU could not regain its lead before time expired, and the game went to overtime.
With 2:47 left in overtime, Lauren Gustin made two free throws for BYU. Those would be the Cougars' last points, as OU closed the game on an 11-0 run to secure an eight-point victory.
Oklahoma will have 11 days off before its next game against Utah (6-2) at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 in Norman on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
