OU basketball: Sooners upset No. 11 Iowa State 79-66 behind 18-5 run to end 2nd half

Oklahoma (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) defeated No. 11 Iowa State (13-2, 1-2) 79-66 in Norman on Saturday.
The Sooners made their last nine field goals in the upset win, closing the game on a 18-5 run. Freshman guard Bijan Cortes provided OU a spark off the bench scoring four points and dishing five assists, each of which came with under 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 20 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Senior guard Elijah Harkless added 15 points and 4 boards, while senior forward Tanner Groves had 13 points and six rebounds. To round out the starting lineup, senior guard Jordan Goldwire and junior forward Jalen Hill scored 13 combined points.
The Sooners shot 62 percent from the field compared to the Cyclones’ 56 percent in the win. Oklahoma also made 14 of its 17 free-throw attempts.
OU’s defeat of the Cyclones is its third top 15 win this season under first-year coach Porter Moser.
In its next outing, Oklahoma travels to face No. 14 Texas (12-3, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Austin on Longhorn Network.
