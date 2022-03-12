OU basketball: Sooners' Umoja Gibson named to Big 12 All-Tournament Team

Oklahoma senior guard Umoja Gibson was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team on Saturday, the conference announced.
The 2022 #Big12MBB 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/Wu3MtrfHVx— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 13, 2022
Gibson averaged 15 points and 35 minutes per game during the conference tournament. The Waco native also averaged 2.5 3-point makes per game on 35.7 percent shooting from deep.
The Waco native scored 14 points in the Sooners' 72-67 upset win over No. 3 Baylor on Thursday night, before scoring 16 in their 56-55 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech on Friday.
The tournament team was rounded out by Kansas guards Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and forward Bryson Williams, and TCU guard Mike Miles.
Oklahoma awaits its postseason fate, which will ultimately be decided during the 2022 Men’s Basketball Championship Show at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 (CBS).
