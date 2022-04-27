OU basketball: Sooners' Umoja Gibson enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Senior guard Umoja Gibson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Wednesday.
Oklahoma basketball guard Umoja Gibson has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.Averaged 13.3 points per game last season.https://t.co/zT1NNyPJjt— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 27, 2022
Gibson had previously announced his plans to go through the 2022 NBA Draft process without hiring an agent in order to maintain his final year of eligibility.
Gibson averaged a team-high 13.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while starting every game for the Sooners last season. He also shot a team-high 39 percent from 3-point range, which ranked third in the Big 12, and finished as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
The Waco, Texas, native transferred to OU from North Texas in 2020. In his Sooners career, Gibson averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Gibson’s entry comes after fellow senior guard Elijah Harkless announced his commitment to UNLV. In addition to Harkless, the Sooners have lost freshman Alston Mason to Missouri State and junior forward Akol Mawein to Sacramento State.
