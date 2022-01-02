OU basketball: Sooners topple Texas Tech in Big 12 opener; Madi Williams, Gabby Gregory return from injury

Since senior guard Ana Llanusa went down with a knee injury on Dec. 10 against BYU, Oklahoma has needed alternative methods to facilitate offense.
Sunday afternoon against Texas Tech, the Sooners showed they could succeed in conference play without Llanusa. Oklahoma (12-1) rode massive third and fourth quarter runs, paired with 3-point shooting from multiple players, to topple Texas Tech (7-5) 97-91 on the road in its Big 12 opener.
“We knew that they were going to be very, very good,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said of the Red Raiders. “I was just really proud of the way that we started. I felt like we had a great run in the second half. We have to finish a little bit better for sure. But it was definitely fun for us today.”
Before Llanusa’s injury — which Baranczyk said Friday is likely season ending — she was averaging 17.5 points for the Sooners, good for second on the team. Losing her was a massive blow to Baranczyk’s squad, but they’re proving they can win without her. OU was also aided Sunday by the return of junior guard Gabby Gregory, who saw her first action of the season after missing 13 games due to an undisclosed injury.
While Gregory wasn’t able to shake off the rust against Texas Tech, shooting 0-for-3, it’s worth noting she averaged 16.6 points per game while shooting 35 percent from the 3-point line last season. Already one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation at No. 12 in 3-point makes per game, OU gets another elite scorer back in its lineup.
The Sooners only led by six points at halftime of Sunday’s contest before they took over in the third quarter. With 9:02 left in the third quarter, holding an eight point lead, OU went on an 18-0 run. While Texas Tech was able to claw back and make the game interesting, it never got the game within six points. Free-throws and turnovers at the end made the final score appear closer than it was.
In a total team effort, OU had seven players with eight or more points, including four players in double digits against the Red Raiders.
“I thought we did just a phenomenal job of just setting each other up,” Baranczyk said. “When our team has fun like that, and they set each other up like that, it's just awesome to watch. It really is. They're doing an incredible job, because those are not coaching calls, those are reads that they're making in terms of spacing and things like that. I just couldn't be more proud of them.”
Oklahoma was led by senior forward Madi Williams, who poured in 25 points and four 3-pointers. Previously, Williams missed OU's Dec. 29 game against Wichita state due to a leg injury suffered against Utah on Dec. 21.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann added 19 points and three 3-pointers off the bench, while senior guard Taylor Robertson contributed 17 points. Vann’s emergence has been particularly important for the Sooners in recent games, like her career-high 21-point performance against Wichita State.
Aside from those three, the Sooners received back-up across the board. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington continues to impress, as she contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
North Carolina transfer guard Kennady Tucker added to OU’s elite 3-point shooting with two triples and eight points. Sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot continued her fast-paced play off the bench, finishing with nine points, three assists and two steals.
Baranczyk’s Sooners will look to maintain their offensive balance when they return home to battle Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
“Balance is just something that we want to have, period,” Baranczyk said. “We want to be able to get up and down. Points tend to follow when you do that. And when you share the basketball, balance really starts to come. For me, it's never about who's going to score, it's more about the balance of everybody on the floor.”
