OU basketball: Sooners top Arkansas State 101-89 in Jennie Baranczyk's 1st home game, hope to build on potent offense

Throughout the offseason, Jennie Baranczyk and her staff urged OU to play with speed and tempo offensively, hoping it would translate to plenty of points.
In Baranczyk's first home game as head coach, Oklahoma’s offense roared to a 101-89 victory over Arkansas State (1-1) on Friday in Norman. It’s the second straight season the Sooners (2-0) have scored 100 points in a game, as OU put up 107 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last season.
A fast-paced, up-tempo system is what Baranczyk hoped to bring to the Sooners and OU appears to have adapted to that in just its second game of the season. In the first half, OU scored 22 fastbreak points, which was 45 percent of its points in the opening quarters. A freestyle system is also part of Baranczyk’s coaching, requiring much trust to be put in the players.
That trust allows players like senior guard Taylor Robertson to play her natural game without restrictions. Robertson, who finished with the nation’s fourth-best 3-point percentage last season, went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. With Baranczyk giving her the green light to let it fly, Robertson thrived against the Red Wolves.
“We trust her and she definitely trusts all of us in our decisions,” Robertson said after the game. “She puts us in great spots and teaches us different things we can do. We just got to make plays and reads with it.”
Baranczyk’s trust doesn’t just extend to experienced players like Robertson either. Freshman center Emma Svoboda, the tallest Sooner at 6'3", led the team with eight rebounds and scored all 14 of her bench-leading points in the paint.
“Putting a body on someone and going to get a rebound is one of the best feelings in the world,” Svoboda said. “I’m surrounded by a great coaching staff … and great teammates that put me in a great position to be the best basketball player I can be.”
Baranczyk also makes sure her offense doesn’t run through one player. Three players scored double figures in OU’s opener against South Dakota and five scored double figures against Arkansas State.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann pitched in off the bench on Friday, tallying 10 points. In the starting lineup, seniors Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams led the way with 18 points, nearly matching their 19 points each in the South Dakota game.
The tempo was quick, the shot selection was strong and the scoring was high. Against the Red Wolves, the Sooners played quintessential Baranczyk basketball and hit the triple-digit mark as a result.
“We’re definitely an offensive focused team,” Baranczyk said. “We were really able to set each other up. We were able to balance being able to shoot outside but also from the inside. These women are just making plays.”
However, despite the 101 points, Baranczyk always looks for improvement. That’s been her mindset since she was a player at Iowa. Baranczyk thought the tempo could’ve been higher, the amount of possessions could've been greater and the Sooners could’ve guarded better on the defensive end.
A 2-0 start is exactly what OU wanted, but Baranczyk and the Sooners know there’s much left to be desired. Heading into OU’s next game against Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Baranczyk wants her players to know there’s still plenty to work on.
“Let’s be honest, we’re definitely not where we want to be in terms of where we want to go,” Baranczyk said. “We can guard … a little bit better in one-on-one coverage. We want to get better in terms of our movement up and down the court. Those are areas we really got to start to focus on a little bit more.
“We’ve got to be able to get a complete game in.”
