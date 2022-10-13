OU basketball: Sooners to play Oklahoma State twice when Big 12 expands, preseason honors released

Oklahoma will play Oklahoma State twice during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons when the Big 12 conference expands to 14 teams next year, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday.
Sources: The Big 12 will play the following league games twice when the conference goes to 14 teams in 23-24 & 24-25 (prior to Oklahoma & Texas joining the SEC).Kansas/Kansas StOklahoma/Oklahoma St Texas/Texas TechBaylor/TCUCincinnati/West Virginia Houston/UCFIowa St/BYU— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 12, 2022
Cincinnati, BYU, Central Florida and Houston are slated to join the conference in summer 2023. Texas and OU are set to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2025.
The Sooners own a 134-103 record over the Cowboys since 1916. OU split the matchup 1-1 with Oklahoma State last season, picking up a 66-62 win in Norman on Feb. 26.
Sherfield, Groves earn preseason Big 12 honors
Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year and senior forward Tanner Groves received an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, the conference announced Wednesday.
𝑫𝒚𝒂𝒏𝒎𝒊𝒄 𝑫𝒖𝒐 @gsherfield5, @tannergroves earn @Big12Conference preseason honors! 📰 https://t.co/C6PUgvLskQ pic.twitter.com/4yPEHU69OF— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 12, 2022
Sherfield is the seventh OU player to earn the preseason newcomer honor, with the most recent selection being Amath M’Baye for 2012-13. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound senior averaged 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists and shot 43.5 percent from the field with the Wolfpack last season.
Groves started 34 games for the Sooners last season, earning a 2021-22 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolade and three Big 12 Newcomer of the Week selections. He averaged 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, while shooting 52.2 percent from the field.
Oklahoma picked 7th in Big 12 Preseason Poll
Oklahoma was voted No. 7 in the annual Big 12 Preseason Poll released Thursday.
🏀 #Big12MBB 2022-23 Preseason Poll 🏀 📰 https://t.co/Pus9gBtYJa pic.twitter.com/9qlYkqoeYC— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 13, 2022
Baylor topped the poll for the second time in three seasons with five first-place votes. The Bears were followed by Kansas at No. 2, Texas at No. 3, TCU at No. 4, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech tied at No. 5. The remainder of the poll included No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 West Virginia, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Kansas State.
The Sooners tip off their season with an exhibition matchup against Oklahoma City University at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Norman.
Oklahoma finished the 2021-22 season with a 19-16 record and a 70-68 loss to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament, missing out on a selection in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
