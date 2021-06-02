You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners to play Butler in 2021 Big 12/Big East challenge

Elijah Harkless

Elijah Harkless during the game against Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament on March 10.

Oklahoma will play Butler Dec. 7 at home in the 2021 Big 12/Big East Battle, the conferences announced Wednesday.

OU (16-11, 9-8 Big 12) is coming off a season that saw it fall to eventual national runner-up Gonzaga in the Round of 32. Former Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser was tabbed as Lon Kruger’s replacement following Kruger’s retirement. 

The Bulldogs (10-15, 8-12 Big East) missed the NCAA tournament last season.

Oklahoma is 0-2 over the previous two years of the Big 12/Big East Battle, with losses to Creighton and Xavier on the road. Butler lost the only Big 12/Big East game it has played in 2019 to Baylor after its 2020 game against Kansas State was canceled due to COVID-19.  

The Sooners are 3-2 all time against the Bulldogs and last met in the 2014 Battle for Atlantis tournament. 

