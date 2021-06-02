OU basketball: Sooners to play Butler in 2021 Big 12/Big East challenge

Oklahoma will play Butler Dec. 7 at home in the 2021 Big 12/Big East Battle, the conferences announced Wednesday.
Big 12-Big East.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) June 2, 2021
𝙊𝙠𝙡𝙖𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖-𝘽𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙧.
🗓 Dec. 7, 2021
📍 Lloyd Noble Center
➡️ https://t.co/BNabVRj5rY #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/tETMHsl5Wt
OU (16-11, 9-8 Big 12) is coming off a season that saw it fall to eventual national runner-up Gonzaga in the Round of 32. Former Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser was tabbed as Lon Kruger’s replacement following Kruger’s retirement.
The Bulldogs (10-15, 8-12 Big East) missed the NCAA tournament last season.
Oklahoma is 0-2 over the previous two years of the Big 12/Big East Battle, with losses to Creighton and Xavier on the road. Butler lost the only Big 12/Big East game it has played in 2019 to Baylor after its 2020 game against Kansas State was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Sooners are 3-2 all time against the Bulldogs and last met in the 2014 Battle for Atlantis tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.