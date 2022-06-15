 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners to participate in 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against Texas on Feb. 15

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma will headline the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis along with nine other teams in the Bahamas next season, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. 

The Sooners will join national runner-up North Carolina, Villinova, Michigan, future Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas, Stanford, Memphis and Northern Iowa in the tournament. Last season, OU played in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina. 

In his first season as head coach, Porter Moser lead OU to a 19-16 overall record and a loss in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. It was the first season the Sooners missed out on the NCAA Tournament since the 2016-17 season. 

There is no official timetable for an announcement. 

