OU basketball: Sooners to participate in 2022 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, per report

Porter Moser

New OU basketball head coach Porter Moser speaks during his initial press conference April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma will headline the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando along with seven other teams, College Hoops Today’s Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday. 

The Sooners headline the tournament alongside Florida State, Memphis, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Stanford and Siena. There has yet to be an official announcement of the news.

This year’s event includes eight teams including Alabama and Kansas, and will take place on Nov. 25, 26 and 28 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 

OU last competed in the tournament in 2012 where it finished third after losing to Gonzaga in the semifinals and defeating West Virginia in the third place game.

