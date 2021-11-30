OU basketball: Sooners to honor former coach Lon Kruger during game against No. 14 Florida

Oklahoma men’s basketball will honor former head coach Lon Kruger with a special ceremony during Wednesday night’s game against No. 14 Florida, the program announced Monday.
𝑯𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅 We will celebrate 𝑳𝒐𝒏 𝑲𝒓𝒖𝒈𝒆𝒓'𝒔 illustrious career Wednesday, Dec. 1 against Florida! 🎫 https://t.co/Zy6idkuBXj pic.twitter.com/GRKVg7B3Zo— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 29, 2021
The first 500 fans to enter the Lloyd Noble Center will receive a commemorative pennant celebrating Kruger’s career. Kruger coached Oklahoma from 2011-2021, taking the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2016, and becoming the only coach in NCAA history to win a tournament game with five different teams.
Kruger also coached three Sooners guards who are now thriving in the NBA. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, Sacramento Kings standout Buddy Hield and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves all played for Kruger before he retired in March 2021. Kruger also coached with Florida from 1990-96, so he'll be recognized when a pair of his former teams face off.
OU is 6-1 under new head coach Porter Moser, an offseason hire from Loyola-Chicago, and is coming off a win against UCF. The Sooners tip off against Florida at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.