You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners to honor former coach Lon Kruger during game against No. 14 Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lon Kruger

OU head coach Lon Kruger yells during the regular season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma men’s basketball will honor former head coach Lon Kruger with a special ceremony during Wednesday night’s game against No. 14 Florida, the program announced Monday.

The first 500 fans to enter the Lloyd Noble Center will receive a commemorative pennant celebrating Kruger’s career. Kruger coached Oklahoma from 2011-2021, taking the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2016, and becoming the only coach in NCAA history to win a tournament game with five different teams.

Kruger also coached three Sooners guards who are now thriving in the NBA. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, Sacramento Kings standout Buddy Hield and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves all played for Kruger before he retired in March 2021. Kruger also coached with Florida from 1990-96, so he'll be recognized when a pair of his former teams face off.

OU is 6-1 under new head coach Porter Moser, an offseason hire from Loyola-Chicago, and is coming off a win against UCF. The Sooners tip off against Florida at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments