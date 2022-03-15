OU basketball: Sooners throttle Missouri State 89-72 in1st round of NIT, await winner of Colorado vs St. Bonaventure

Oklahoma (19-15, 7-11 Big 12) rolled over Missouri State (23-11, 13-5 Missouri Valley) 89-72 in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday in Norman.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners over the Bears with 28 points on 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range and three steals. Senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed with 15 points, eight assists and three blocks.
OU also featured scoring from its other starters and bench. Senior forwards Tanner Groves and Ethan Chargois scored nine points apiece, junior forward Jalen Hill had eight points and six rebounds and senior guard Marvin Johnson contributed six points and a block.
Oklahoma put up its highest scoring first half and one of its best halves of the season with 47 points. Solid team defense — OU recorded a season-high eight blocks along with seven steals — kept the Sooners from letting up in the second half, finishing with their highest scoring game since their 96-44 win against UTSA on Nov. 12.
Oklahoma finished shooting 50 percent from the field, 48 percent from 3-point range and 84.6 percent at the free-throw line. Missouri State shot 40.6 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from 3-point range and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Guard Isiaih Mosley led the Bears with a 28 point, 10 rebound double-double. Forward Gauge Prim added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Missouri State in the loss.
Oklahoma will take on the winner of Colorado and St. Bonaventure for its second round NIT matchup. The Buffaloes and Bonnies tip off at 10 p.m. on Tuesday in Boulder.
