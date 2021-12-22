You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners throttle Alcorn State 72-48 to close out nonconference play

  • Updated
Jalen Hill

Junior forward Jalen Hill during the game against No. 14 Florida on Dec. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-2) routed Alcorn State (1-11) 72-48 in Norman on Wednesday.

Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Jordan Goldwire and senior forward Tanner Groves added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Groves also had six rebounds, and OU had 10 players score in the game.

The Sooners continued their recent hot streak of defensive play against ASU. OU has now outscored its opponents 50-16 before the first media timeout over the past six games. OU’s defense held Alcorn State to 22.2 percent shooting in the first half, but Oklahoma’s offense shot just 4-14 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma’s offense gained consistency in the second half, shooting 60 percent from the field. Gibson continued scoring from behind the arc, and freshman guard Bijan Cortes had all of his career-high six points in the second half. 

OU grew cold once Moser emptied the bench, only scoring twice in the final five and a half minutes, with layups from junior forward Akol Mawein and freshman walk-on Jake Moser. Behind continuous strong defense, however, the Sooners led by over 20 points for the entire second half.

OU plays next against Kansas State at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 1 in Norman.

