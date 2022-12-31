OU basketball: Sooners thrash West Virginia 98-77 on road to open Big 12 play

No. 20 Oklahoma (11-1) defeated West Virginia(9-3) 98-77 on Saturday afternoon to begin Big 12 play.
The Sooners were led by senior guard Ana Llanusa, who scored a season-high 28 points, on 11-for-13 shooting. She also added five assists and six rebounds in the win.
Junior forward Skylar Vann led the Sooners in rebounding with 10 rebounds. She also had five assists and was one point shy of her third double-double of the season.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s road victory:
Super seniors shine
The Sooners were led by an impressive performance by their three super seniors, guard Taylor Robertson, forward Madi Williams and Llanusa. All three scored in double figures.
Robertson continued her hot streak from 3-point range, starting the night shooting 3-for-3 from behind the arc in the first half.
Robertson drained a 3-pointer from the logo with time running out in the first quarter to give Oklahoma a 30-19 lead over the Mountaineers.
It was a back and forth game with seven lead changes exchanged in the third quarter. Williams drained a 3-point basket assisted by senior guard Kennady Tucker with 5:14 remaining on the clock in the third quarter.
Williams' bucket was immediately followed by a 3-pointer by Robertson to give the Sooners a 60-56 lead.
It isn't even fair 😅#Sooners x @T_Rob30 https://t.co/PGtb3SteXN pic.twitter.com/hXGnzMT2Bx— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 31, 2022
Ball security struggles
West Virginia’s defense didn’t make things easy for Oklahoma in the matchup.
The Mountaineers forced 18 turnovers compared to 13 turnovers forced by the Sooners.
West Virginia’s Madisen Smith and Kylee Blacksten each stole the ball four times.
A turnover by junior guard Nevaeh Tot led to a West Virginia bucket, giving the Mountaineers a 53-52 lead with six minutes remaining in the third quarter before Llanusa took the lead right back with a bucket of her own.
West Virginia kept the game close, with nine lead changes exchanged between the two teams before Oklahoma exploded in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Explosive offense
The Sooners were powered by an electric shooting night, shooting 56.7% from the field and 14-for-26 from 3-point range, led by six 3-pointers made by Robertson and three made by Llanusa.
Junior guard Aubrey Joens sank a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Sooners put the game away.
Oklahoma had an explosive fourth quarter, scoring 29 points.
Williams started off the period with a jump shot from the elbow to give the Sooners a nine point lead with 9:50 remaining to play.
Vann joined in on the 3-point party on a shot assisted by Nevaeh Tot to put the Sooners up by 12 over the Mountaineers.
Six Sooners made a 3-point bucket in the win and five Sooners scored from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.
Ana ⇨ Chef = 3#20 OU 74, WVU 62 | 9:14 4Q@ana_llanusa x @AubreyJoens pic.twitter.com/goNZwPTtsU— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 31, 2022
The Sooners will head back home to face No. 23 Baylor at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
