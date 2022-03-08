OU basketball: Sooners' Taylor Robertson named finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

Senior guard Taylor Robertson was named one of five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award on Tuesday. The award honors the nation’s best shooting guard.
𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫❗Taylor Robertson is one of 5️⃣ finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given out each year the nation's best shooting guard! #Sooners x @T_Rob30 pic.twitter.com/yUZ47eayg7— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 8, 2022
Robertson was one of the best 3-point shooters in the country during the regular season and led all players with 110 3-point makes and ranked fourth with a 45 percent 3-point shooting percentage. She broke both the OU and Big 12 records for career 3-pointers and ranks sixth on the NCAA leaderboards with 432 3-pointers.
The McPherson, Kansas native was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team on Monday. Robertson averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists during the regular season.
Robertson and No. 4-seeded Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) will play No. 5-seeded Kansas in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11 in Kansas City.
