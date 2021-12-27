You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners' Taylor Robertson named Big 12 Player of the Week after record-breaking game vs Utah

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Taylor Robertson

Senior guard Taylor Roberston scores a three during the game against ECU on Dec. 7.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Senior guard Taylor Robertson was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday after a record-breaking game on Dec. 21.

Robertson led the Sooners in an improbable 19-point second half comeback against Utah, as she poured in 19 points and four 3-pointers in the 83-67 victory.

Robertson’s four 3-pointers also etched her name in the Sooners’ record books forever. The McPherson, Kansas product made her 377th triple in the crimson and cream, putting her at No. 1 all-time for 3-pointers made in OU history.

This is the senior guard’s first Big 12 Player of the Week honor this season. Robertson is currently averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting an incredible 48.7 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Robertson and the Sooners will be back in action when they take on Wichita State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Norman. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments