OU basketball: Sooners' Taylor Robertson named Big 12 Player of the Week after record-breaking game vs Utah

Senior guard Taylor Robertson was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday after a record-breaking game on Dec. 21.
𝐓𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧, @OU_WBBall #Big12WBB Player of the Week🏀 Robertson scored 19 points in OU's win over Utah. In the game, she broke the OU career record with her 377th made three, and is now second on the all-time Big 12 career list.📰 https://t.co/tLgomtove4 pic.twitter.com/DRPbht38xW— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 27, 2021
Robertson led the Sooners in an improbable 19-point second half comeback against Utah, as she poured in 19 points and four 3-pointers in the 83-67 victory.
Robertson’s four 3-pointers also etched her name in the Sooners’ record books forever. The McPherson, Kansas product made her 377th triple in the crimson and cream, putting her at No. 1 all-time for 3-pointers made in OU history.
This is the senior guard’s first Big 12 Player of the Week honor this season. Robertson is currently averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting an incredible 48.7 percent from behind the 3-point line.
Robertson and the Sooners will be back in action when they take on Wichita State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Norman.
