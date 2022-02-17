OU basketball: Sooners' Tanner Groves named to CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 Team

Oklahoma senior forward Tanner Groves was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-District 7 Team on Thursday.
𝐴𝑑𝑑 𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑒 📃@tannergroves has been named to the 𝐂𝐨𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐀 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝟕 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 📚📰 https://t.co/YG4ryetPay pic.twitter.com/bFWrT79Rab— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 17, 2022
The Eastern Washington transfer was previously named to three Big Sky All-Academic teams prior to transferring to Oklahoma, and was also named one of 10 finalists for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award on Feb. 10.
Groves, a native of Spokane, Washington, arrived in Norman after a stellar 2020-21 season that saw him take home the Big Sky Player of the Year award. He’s averaging 12.6 points on 54.5 percent shooting and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Sooners this season.
By being named to an All-District Team, Groves will be eligible for selection as an All-American. The Co-SIDA Academic All-America Team will be announced on March 15.
Groves and Oklahoma are back on the road against Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Ames (ESPN+).
