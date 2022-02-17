 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners' Tanner Groves named to CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 Team

  • Updated
  • 0
Tanner Groves

Senior forward/center Tanner Groves during the game against Texas on Feb. 15

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma senior forward Tanner Groves was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-District 7 Team on Thursday.

The Eastern Washington transfer was previously named to three Big Sky All-Academic teams prior to transferring to Oklahoma, and was also named one of 10 finalists for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award on Feb. 10.

Groves, a native of Spokane, Washington, arrived in Norman after a stellar 2020-21 season that saw him take home the Big Sky Player of the Year award. He’s averaging 12.6 points on 54.5 percent shooting and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Sooners this season.

By being named to an All-District Team, Groves will be eligible for selection as an All-American. The Co-SIDA Academic All-America Team will be announced on March 15.

Groves and Oklahoma are back on the road against Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Ames (ESPN+). 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

