OU basketball: Sooners' Tanner Groves named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for 2nd time this season

Tanner Groves

Senior forward/center Tanner Groves during the game against No. 14 Florida on Dec. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior forward Tanner Groves was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season on Monday.

Groves scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, helping propel Oklahoma to its 74-67 win over then-No. 14 Florida on Dec. 1. On the season, Groves leads the Sooners, averaging 15.3 points per game and getting 6.5 rebounds per game while averaging 41.4 percent from three.

Groves transferred to Oklahoma from Eastern Washington on April 18 and was joined by his brother Jacob Groves, who’s also now a forward for the Sooners. Tanner Groves was named Big Sky Conference Player of the Year last season.

OU and Groves take on Butler at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Norman on ESPN2.

