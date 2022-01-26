 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners take down West Virginia 72-62 on road, snap 4-game losing streak

  • Updated
  • 0
Tanner Groves

Senior forward/center Tanner Groves during the game against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (13-7, 3-5 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (13-6, 2-5) 72-62 in Morgantown on Wednesday.

The win was OU’s first since it defeated Iowa State on Jan. 8 and followed a four-game losing streak. 

Senior forward Tanner Groves led Oklahoma with 21 points — his second highest mark of the season — and added six rebounds, an assist and steal.

Junior forward Jacob Groves dropped a season-high 12 points while senior guard Umoja Gibson contributed 12 points and five steals for OU and junior forward Jalen Hill added eight points.

The Sooners played stout defense, forcing 15 turnovers and scoring 20 points off those takeaways. OU also had a season high mark from the free throw line, shooting 21-for-22.

Forward Gabe Osabouhien led the Mountaineers with a career-high 17 points and forward Jalen Bridges posted 12 points and six rebounds.

Next, the Sooners face No. 1 Auburn on the road (19-1, 8-0 SEC) in the Big 12-SEC challenge at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 29.

