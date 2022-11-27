OU basketball: Sooners take down Mississippi to win ESPN Events Invitational

Oklahoma won the ESPN Events Invitational by defeating Mississippi 59-55 in the finals on Sunday in Kissimmee, Florida.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners (6-1) with 12 points and five assists and shot 4-for-12 from the field with two 3-pointers. OU shot 54% from the field and a season-high 57% from 3-point range, and recorded 26 rebounds and 12 assists.
Defensively, the Sooners allowed Mississippi (6-1) to shoot 45% from the field and 33% from 3-point range. OU forced 12 turnovers, including eight steals.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s win:
Sooners pull away in final seconds
Oklahoma clinched the win with a key defensive stop in the final minute of the game.
With 57 seconds left, Mississippi’s Amaree Abram missed a key 3-point shot, allowing freshman guard Bijan Cortes to secure a rebound. Mississippi then resorted to intentionally fouling, leading senior forward Tanner Groves to give OU a two-score victory after knocking down a free throw.
There were a total of six lead changes in the second half, until Cortes’ layup with 3:13 left to go gave Oklahoma the lead for the rest of the contest.
OU lifted by bench production
Cortes and junior forward Sam Godwin were solid contributors for the Sooners off the bench.
The two combined to score 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Cortes was one of four Sooners to score in double figures with 10 points, while Godwin’s 11 points and six rebounds led all OU bench players.
Cortes shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and led OU with four steals, while Godwin recorded his second straight game with double-digit points.
Sherfield and Groves impress
Sherfield and Groves formed a solid guard-post duo in OU’s victory.
Groves shot 4-for-5 from the field with 10 points, while Sherfield added five assists and two rebounds to his 12 points. Sherfield was the only Sooner to drain multiple 3-pointers, going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
The two are OU’s leading scorers this season, with Sherfield averaging 16.2 points per game and Groves averaging 10.8 points per game. Groves also leads the Sooners with 8.3 rebounds per game while Sherfield leads with five assists per game.
Next, the Sooners face Villanova (2-4) in the Big 12-Big East Challenge at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Philadelphia on CBS.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.