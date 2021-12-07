OU basketball: Sooners take down Eastern Michigan 94-58, Taylor Robertson delivers 21 points

Oklahoma (8-1) defeated Eastern Michigan (2-4) 94-58 Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
The Sooners took care of business, notching their fifth-straight win behind Taylor Robertson’s 21 points. OU couldn’t find its rhythm from behind the 3-point line, going just 7-for-24 from deep. However, the Sooners were able to counter that with aggression and getting to the basket. They attempted 31 free-throws and made 27.
Five of the 3s OU did make came from Robertson as she notched her sixth straight game with as many or more. Senior guard Ana Llanusa kept her streak of double-digit games alive with 17 points, as she has scored 16 or more in every game this season.
Oklahoma also received solid production from senior forward Madi Williams, who recorded her fourth double-double of the season, adding 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Oklahoma led by 20 points in the first half, but the Eagles clawed all the way back thanks to senior guard Areanna Combs’ 13 points. The Sooners led by 11 at the break.
In the third quarter, it looked as if the Eagles still had all the momentum. Eastern Michigan cut the Sooners’ lead to single digits, as it trailed by only eight points with 7:29 remaining in the period. From that point on, Oklahoma outscored Eastern Michigan 46-18.
OU received key contributions from its role players, too, especially Kelbie Washington. The freshman guard had arguably her best game of the year, adding 16 points on nearly 86 percent shooting from the floor.
Next, the Sooners face No. 16 BYU at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 in Norman.
