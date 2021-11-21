OU basketball: Sooners suffer first defeat of season with 73-70 loss to Utah State in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Oklahoma (4-1) fell to Utah State (4-1) 73-70 in the championship round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. The loss is head coach Porter Moser's first with the Sooners.
Senior forward Tanner Groves finished with 16 points and six rebounds while senior guard Umoja Gibson scored 16 points with four 3s. Junior guard Jalen Hill added 10 points and 10 rebounds as senior guard Elijah Harkless ended with 10 points as well.
The Sooners struggled shooting the ball from 3-point range throughout the game, finishing 9-for-33. OU's defense had no answer for senior forward Justin Bean. The Moore, Oklahoma, native finished with 24 points and 19 rebounds in 38 minutes of play.
Bean hit two free throws with under four seconds in the game to put the Aggies up by three. Senior guard Jordan Goldwire was then fouled on OU's next possession, but missed his first attempt from the line, allowing Utah State to run out the final few seconds.
Next, Oklahoma will take on Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 in Norman.
