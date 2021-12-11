OU basketball: Sooners stun No. 12 Arkansas 88-66 in Tulsa, Elijah Harkless drops 21 points

Oklahoma (8-2) used a 17-0 second half run to shock No. 12 Arkansas (9-1) 88-66, handing the Razorbacks their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon in Tulsa.
All five OU starters finished in double digits, led by senior guard Elijah Harkless with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and senior forward Tanner Groves with 16 points. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire added 14 points with six assists and three steals.
To round out the starting unit, junior forward Jalen Hill had 11 points with eight rebounds and senior guard Umoja Gibson had 12 points on four 3-pointers.
The Sooners jumped out to a 13-0 run and kept rolling in the first half. Powered by 62 percent shooting from 3, OU tied its most points in a first half all season with a 39-33 lead. Oklahoma had as much as a 15-point lead before the Razorbacks went on a 13-4 run in the last six minutes to cut their halftime deficit to six points.
Harkless and Goldwire led OU with 10 and seven points, respectively in the half. Groves and Gibson added six apiece.
Arkansas began the second half with four fouls in the first two minutes. The Sooners took advantage, jumping out on an 11-2 run. However, the Razorbacks fans packed out the Bank of Oklahoma Center and helped Arkansas claw back in the game behind 3s and dunks, as the Hogs followed OU’s 11-2 run with a 12-2 run of their own.
After the two runs, OU and Arkansas combined for 14 straight points from the free throw line in a near three-minute span, as boos rained from the stands. Each team was in the bonus before the 10-minute mark of the second half.
The Razorbacks cut Oklahoma’s lead to four before the Sooners had their strongest stretch of the afternoon. Powered by three 3s from Hill, Groves and Gibson, OU went back up by double-digits while holding Arkansas scoreless for just over six minutes.
Toward the end of OU’s run, players from each team got tangled up diving after a loose ball. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was irate due to the jump ball call on the floor and earned a double technical and an ejection. He had to be escorted off the floor by his staff as Goldwire hit all four of the ensuing free throws.
Harkless capped what finished as a 17-0 Oklahoma run with a layup and Groves put an exclamation mark on the statement win with a dunk.
.@tannergroves with the 𝒆𝒙𝒄𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕 ‼📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/HTbSW5saAO pic.twitter.com/XeZ7ruOm1F— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 11, 2021
Next, the Sooners return home to take on UT Arlington at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 in Norman.
