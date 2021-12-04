OU basketball: Sooners steamroll Mississippi State 94-63 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Oklahoma (7-1) dominated Mississippi State (6-2) 94-63 Saturday afternoon in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Sooners breezed past the Bulldogs in Norman with huge performances from senior guards Ana Llanusa and Taylor Robertson.
Llanusa had another efficient scoring night with 21 points and was a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. Robertson continued her hot shooting stretch, as she poured in six triples for 22 points. Senior forward Madi Williams was once again a key contributor for the Sooners as well, adding 13 points and 11 rebounds.
OU rode a huge first quarter run to take a 23-11 lead early and never looked back. Head coach Jennie Baranczyk received huge production out of Liz Scott and Nevaeh Tot off the bench.
Tot, who was able to push the ball in transition and continually find the open Sooner, finished with five assists and only two turnovers. Scott immediately scored three points after checking in during the first quarter and finished with seven points in just 15 minutes for the Sooners.
Oklahoma’s bench outscored Mississippi State’s bench 25-11. OU also continued its stout defense, as Mississippi State shot just 37 percent from the floor. The Sooners took advantage of open shots, shooting 51 percent overall and burying 10 3-pointers.
Oklahoma will be back in action Thursday, Dec. 7, as Baranczyk’s squad will take on Eastern Michigan in Norman for the second contest within the Sooners’ five-game homestand.
