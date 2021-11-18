OU basketball: Sooners starting to find themselves after win over East Carolina in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Senior guard Elijah Harkless drove the lane, jumped toward the basket and, at the last second, dumped the ball to 7-foot-1 center Rick Issanza, who slammed home an emphatic dunk.
Oklahoma took a 68-63 lead over East Carolina after the rim-rattling jam with five minutes and 18 seconds left in a back-and-forth game. The Pirates later cut the lead to three with 13 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Tristen Newton after junior guard Jalen Hill missed a free throw.
However, a pair of free throws by redshirt senior Jordan Goldwire put the game away for the Sooners (3-0), lifting them to a 79-74 victory over ECU (3-1) in their first game in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday night. With the win, OU achieved its third 3-0 start in the last four years and is beginning to discover itself after coach Porter Moser replaced the retired Lon Kruger in the offseason and reconfigured the roster.
“We learned a lot,” Moser said afterward. “Some good, some we’ve got to get better. I don’t like some of our late game defense. That starts with me."
Issanza, a redshirt sophomore from Kinshasa, Congo, played a season-high eight minutes and scored a career-high seven points in the contest. The lengthy center provided much needed height against an East Carolina squad whose smallest starter was 6-foot-5.
“He’s such a big target on the rolls,” Moser said of Issanza. “He got an offensive rebound, which is an effort play, that was really good. He’s a big target when he’s screening and rolling. He came in and gave us a big lift, especially that offensive rebound.”
Senior forward Tanner Groves, who was recently named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and entered the game as the Sooners’ leading scorer averaging 18 points per game, fouled out with nearly three minutes left in the contest. He finished the game with 12 points and six rebounds.
With Groves disqualified, Goldwire, Harkless and Hill found ways to make plays in the final minutes to advance their team to the semifinal round of the tournament. Goldwire scored 13 points and dished six assists, Hill finished with 12 points and five rebounds while Harkless added 10 points and grabbed six boards.
“I thought those three had a calming presence,” Moser said. “The other thing that goes underappreciated is when a team’s pressing for four to five minutes. Jalen Hill really did a nice job inbounding the ball against pressure… I thought he was good down the stretch.”
Despite escaping with the win, OU finished with 16 turnovers and allowed 13 points off those mistakes. The Sooners also didn’t make a field goal in the last two minutes and 35 seconds of the game. ECU, ranked No. 163 in Ken Pomeroy’s 2022 College Basketball Rankings and picked to finish last in the AAC preseason poll, played the No. 49 Sooners much closer than it probably should have.
Moser knows his team needs to be aggressive on offense without giving away possessions. He also knows his team, composed of five transfers and four freshmen, is young, inexperienced and still getting used to playing together.
The Sooners will look to improve when they take on either Indiana State or Old Dominion in the semifinal round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 19, in Conway, South Carolina.
“We’re going to grow from this,” Moser said. “You’ve got to find ways to win games. You’ve got to get in some close battles to learn about your team… it was good for us to learn about our stuff and find a way to win.
“Not only is their coach new, but they’re all new to each other. That’s the biggest thing about trying to come together.”
