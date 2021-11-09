OU basketball: Sooners snap South Dakota's 20-game home win streak with 73-71 season-opening victory

In Jennie Baranczyk’s first game as head coach of the Sooners, Oklahoma (1-0) came out victorious in a hard-fought 73-71 road win over South Dakota (0-1) on Tuesday night.
After winning last year’s game in Norman, Oklahoma completed the home-and-home sweep over the Coyotes in Vermillion. Oklahoma’s back-and-forth win on the road ends South Dakota’s 20-game home winning streak.
Senior guard Ana Llanusa played a huge role for the Sooners in her first game back in over 600 days, especially in the third quarter when senior forward Madi Williams went to the bench. She finished with 19 points and five 3s.
OU also got solid production from Williams, who scored the first five points for the Sooners and ended with the game-winning bucket. She finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Senior guard Taylor Robertson also got in on the scoring action, finishing with 17 points including four 3s.
South Dakota was led by Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable. Korngable had a game-high 22 points and six assists, while Lamb added 18 points for the Coyotes.
Oklahoma overcame 21 turnovers, as it struggled to take care of the ball. The Sooners had an unusual amount of travels and couldn’t adjust down the stretch. Fortunately for OU, its stifling defense held the Coyotes to shooting just 38.8 percent on the game and 31.6 percent from behind the 3-point line.
Oklahoma got solid production out of its bench, which outscored the Coyotes’ reserves by eight. Sophomore Skylar Vann and freshman Emma Svoboda played a huge part in that, each contributing six points.
In the third quarter, Oklahoma led by double digits. South Dakota made a furious fourth quarter run to cut it to two points multiple times, but the Sooners always had an answer.
With just under two minutes to play, Robertson nailed a deep three from the top of the key that looked like it would seal the deal for OU. South Dakota answered, though, and had a chance to tie the game or win it at the end. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington’s defensive deflection sealed the deal on the Coyotes last possession, though.
The Sooners will look to build off of a strong opening game, as they take on Arkansas State at 10:30 a.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 12 in their home opener at the Lloyd Noble Center.
