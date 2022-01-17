 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners' Skylar Vann named Big 12 Player of the Week after strong performances vs Baylor, TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
Skylar Vann

Sophomore guard Skylar Vann during the game against TCU on Jan. 15.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Sophomore Oklahoma forward Skylar Vann was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday.

Vann averaged 21 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in OU’s last two games against then-No. 14 Baylor and TCU. Both were victories for the Sooners. Vann was key in OU’s win over the Bears, recording 22 points, four steals, three assists and two blocks and hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

The Edmond native is the third Sooner to win the conference’s weekly award this season alongside senior guard Ana Llanusa and senior forward Madi Williams. OU is the only Big 12 team this season to have three players claim the honor.

Vann has averaged 12.1 points, seven rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals this season. She and the No. 14 Sooners (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) will play West Virginia (8-6, 1-3) on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 on ESPN+. 

