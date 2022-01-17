OU basketball: Sooners' Skylar Vann named Big 12 Player of the Week after strong performances vs Baylor, TCU

Sophomore Oklahoma forward Skylar Vann was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday.
𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐@skyvannatic is the Big 12 Player of the Week after guiding the Sooners past Baylor and TCU! 📰 » https://t.co/0qIWPxQm2L#Sooners x #Big12WBB pic.twitter.com/cynyOGojRa— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 17, 2022
Vann averaged 21 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in OU’s last two games against then-No. 14 Baylor and TCU. Both were victories for the Sooners. Vann was key in OU’s win over the Bears, recording 22 points, four steals, three assists and two blocks and hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
The Edmond native is the third Sooner to win the conference’s weekly award this season alongside senior guard Ana Llanusa and senior forward Madi Williams. OU is the only Big 12 team this season to have three players claim the honor.
Vann has averaged 12.1 points, seven rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals this season. She and the No. 14 Sooners (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) will play West Virginia (8-6, 1-3) on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 on ESPN+.
