OU basketball: Sooners selected as No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament, face IUPUI as 2-round regional host in Norman

Oklahoma (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) was selected as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
The Sooners will host their first-round game in the Bridgeport Region against No. 13-seeded Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (24-4) in Norman.
𝐋𝐄𝐓'𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 💃We're in and 𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament!#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/VCVl217Z9x— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 14, 2022
OU made the tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season and is a top-16 overall seed for the first time since 2010.
“I don't know them all that well,” Baranczyk said of IUPUI. “But, I do know that they do have an inside presence. I do know that they're very well-coached. That's the best part about the NCAA Tournament. You play teams that you don't know and they don't know you. I think from that standpoint, it almost refreshes you.”
This season, Baranczyk has guided OU to 23 wins, the most since the 2016-17 season and the most under a first-year head coach in program history.
The Sooners also secured their first Big 12 top-four finish in four seasons and their first Big 12 Tournament win since 2016. Additionally, Oklahoma earned four top-25 wins, including two over Big 12 champion No. 5 Baylor.
“When you love what you do, how you do it and who you get to do it with, those championships tend to find you,” Baranczyk said. “Going to the NCAA Tournament, being able to host the NCAA Tournament… that's all part of the culture building. That's all part of the whole experience. This is a huge piece of that.”
Seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson were unanimous All-Big 12 First-Team selections, while guards Kelbie Washington and Skylar Vann made the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and won Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year, respectively.
Baranczyk is one of 10 finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award and could become the first OU men’s or women’s coach to win the honor. She will be looking for her first NCAA Tournament win as a head coach.
OU will play the IUPUI Jaguars on Saturday, March 19. The tipoff time has yet to be announced.
“We need our community to be part of this,” Baranczyk said. “If we don't show out in Norman, and we don't show out for Oklahoma, we might not get another opportunity (to host). This is really important for us, I strongly believe that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.