OU basketball: Sooners selected as No. 1 seed in NIT, will face Missouri State in 1st round in Norman

Oklahoma (18-15, 7-11 Big 12) was selected as a No. 1 seed in the National Invitational Tournament on Sunday. OU will host Missouri State in its first-round game in Norman.
Oklahoma is a No. 1 seed in the NIT Tournament and will face Missouri State in Norman. #Sooners— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) March 14, 2022
The Sooners made the NIT after missing the cut for the NCAA Tournament. OU, listed as the second overall team in the field, could make the NCAA Tournament as a COVID-19 replacement for any team that has to miss its game. Dayton, SMU and Texas A&M comprise the rest of the first four out.
If the Sooners win against the Bears, they will take on the winner of No. 4 Colorado and St. Bonaventure. Oklahoma is 10-7 in 17 all-time appearances in the tournament.
Oklahoma finished seventh in the Big 12 regular season standings and fell in the conference tournament semifinals to No. 14 Texas Tech after defeating No. 3 Baylor in the quarterfinals.
OU and Missouri State’s game time and date has yet to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.