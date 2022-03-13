 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners selected as No. 1 seed in NIT, will face Missouri State in 1st round in Norman

  • Updated
Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against Texas on Feb. 15

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (18-15, 7-11 Big 12) was selected as a No. 1 seed in the National Invitational Tournament on Sunday. OU will host Missouri State in its first-round game in Norman.

The Sooners made the NIT after missing the cut for the NCAA Tournament. OU, listed as the second overall team in the field, could make the NCAA Tournament as a COVID-19 replacement for any team that has to miss its game. Dayton, SMU and Texas A&M comprise the rest of the first four out.

If the Sooners win against the Bears, they will take on the winner of No. 4 Colorado and St. Bonaventure. Oklahoma is 10-7 in 17 all-time appearances in the tournament.

Oklahoma finished seventh in the Big 12 regular season standings and fell in the conference tournament semifinals to No. 14 Texas Tech after defeating No. 3 Baylor in the quarterfinals. 

OU and Missouri State’s game time and date has yet to be announced.

