OU basketball: Sooners scheduled to play at Auburn in 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless lays the ball up during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma will take on Auburn in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge, the conferences announced Wednesday. The contest will be held at Auburn and will take place on January 29.

Oklahoma faced Alabama in last season’s challenge, defeating the eventual SEC champions 66-61 in Norman. The Sooners faced another SEC team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, where they beat Missouri, 72-68.

New OU head coach Porter Moser is 5-2 all-time against SEC opponents, with his last matchup being a 63-62 win against Tennessee in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. 

The Sooners have only faced Auburn once in their history, falling to the Tigers, 74-70, on December 21, 2016. OU is 6-2 in Big 12/SEC Challenge games since it began in 2013.

