OU basketball: Sooners scheduled to play at Auburn in 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

Oklahoma will take on Auburn in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge, the conferences announced Wednesday. The contest will be held at Auburn and will take place on January 29.
NEWS: Matchups are set for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, per sources.Kentucky at KansasTennessee at TexasBaylor at AlabamaOklahoma at AuburnWVU at ArkansasOklahoma St at FloridaLSU at TCUMississippi St at TTUMissouri at Iowa StKansas St at Ole Misshttps://t.co/VkbSX0VleC— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2021
Oklahoma faced Alabama in last season’s challenge, defeating the eventual SEC champions 66-61 in Norman. The Sooners faced another SEC team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, where they beat Missouri, 72-68.
New OU head coach Porter Moser is 5-2 all-time against SEC opponents, with his last matchup being a 63-62 win against Tennessee in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
The Sooners have only faced Auburn once in their history, falling to the Tigers, 74-70, on December 21, 2016. OU is 6-2 in Big 12/SEC Challenge games since it began in 2013.
