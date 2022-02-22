OU basketball: Sooners' road loss to Texas Tech plummets NCAA Tournament hopes after worst offensive showing since 2004

Oklahoma’s NCAA tournament hopes plummeted as the volume inside the United Supermarkets Arena rose.
The Texas Tech crowd of 15,098 roared as the Red Raiders held the Sooners to three made baskets in the first 14 minutes of the second half on Tuesday night, outscoring OU 33-6 during that stretch.
Although Oklahoma only trailed by seven at halftime, its inability to score for the majority of the second half put its tournament chances in a precarious position. Entering the game, ESPN projected the Sooners would need a win to stay on the bubble. Instead, OU (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) suffered its worst loss of the season, 66-42, to Texas Tech (22-6, 11-4).
“I’m just disappointed (with) the way we came out in the second half,” coach Porter Moser said. “The bottom line is, we had to play really well to beat Texas Tech tonight. We needed a lot of really good performances to beat Texas Tech tonight. And we didn't have them.”
Oklahoma’s offensive performance was its worst of the Moser era. For the first time under their new coach, whose squad mainly comprised of transfers has struggled in his first season since coming to Norman from Loyola-Chicago, the Sooners scored under 50 points.
At the buzzer, junior forward Akol Mawein hit a 3-pointer to break the 40-point mark. It was the fewest points OU has scored since 2004 against Texas. At the same time, the Sooners shot just 17-for-45 from the field while accruing 21 turnovers.
“We expected to win this game, we came in here at halftime… we talked about what we were going to do better in the second half,” Moser said. “And we didn’t do it.”
The Sooners’ leading scorers entering the game — senior forward Tanner Groves, and senior guards Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire — scored just 12 combined points on 5-for-22 shooting. Junior forward Jalen Hill led OU with eight points and three rebounds. Oklahoma was unable to find the same magic from when it embarrassed Texas Tech 70-55 on Feb. 9 in Norman.
Without senior guard Elijah Harkless, who remained in Norman to undergo knee surgery for an injury discovered after Oklahoma’s 80-78 overtime loss to Texas on Feb. 15, the Sooners have floundered. OU has fallen in two straight games by over 20 points, although its only previous loss of over 20 points came at then-No. 1 Auburn on Jan 29.
OU’s rotation, built primarily around first-time Sooners like Groves and Goldwire, has cracked with less depth. Junior forward Jacob Groves started in Harkless’ place and scored just five points, including Oklahoma’s only free-throw make of the game.
“There’s no magic formula,” Moser said. “It is about balance, because these guys are fragile. We have some young kids in here. We have a lot of guys that have never had to play the role they’re playing. We need some guys to play a leadership role… It is a fragile balance, because I have high standards (for) what I want to do.”
Texas Tech dominated through its own physicality combined with Oklahoma straying from its defensive gameplan, per Moser. The Red Raiders also racked up 26 points off turnovers, matching their high in conference play. The victory marked Tech’s second-best defensive performance of the season and best defensive game against a Power Five team.
The Sooners now face a three-game slate to close the regular season with opponents that hold a lower NET ranking than them. Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Kansas State sit at 54, 75 and 60 respectively, increasing the importance of each game.
The Cowboys are serving a one-year postseason ban and the Wildcats chances took an additional hit when they surrendered 102 points in a loss to Kansas on Tuesday night. Despite the seemingly long odds of reaching the NCAA Tournament, Moser still holds confidence in his team, which returns to action against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Norman.
“We gotta win some of these starting with Saturday,” Moser said. “We have three regular season games and the conference tournament, so don’t count us out.”
