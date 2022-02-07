 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners rise to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Nevaeh Tot

Sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot during the game against Texas on Jan. 29.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12) moved up a nation-leading six spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday. The ranking is OU’s highest since 2016.

OU went 2-0 last week, with wins over then-No. 9 Baylor and West Virginia. The Sooners' 78-77 win against Baylor gave them their first two-game sweep over the Bears since 2009-10, while their 101-99 double overtime win over West Virginia gave OU its second overtime win this season. 

OU is the third-highest ranked team in the Big 12 behind No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Baylor. The Sooners are currently first in the Big 12 standings, tied with Iowa State. The Cyclones hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Sooners. 

OU plays its next game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 against No. 16 Texas (15-6, 5-5) in Austin on the Longhorn Network. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns earlier this season 65-63 on Jan. 29 in Norman.

