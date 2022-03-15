OU basketball: Sooners respond to NCAA Tournament snub with electric offense in 1st-round win over Missouri State in NIT

Umoja Gibson messaged Jordan Goldwire after seeing him post on social media on Sunday afternoon. The duo felt like Oklahoma was snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, and Goldwire took to Twitter to express his displeasure.
Smh— Jordan Goldwire (@j_gold11) March 13, 2022
Gibson told Goldwire that despite their misfortune, they had an opportunity to go far in the National Invitation Tournament. The two senior guards worked to change the atmosphere in practice on Monday and played to prove that they deserved a NCAA Tournament bid on Tuesday night.
During the Sooners’ game against Missouri State in the first round of the NIT, Goldwire channeled the disappointment after his conversation with Gibson to blast out of the gates as the most motivated player on the floor. He scored 15 points and notched a pair of season highs — eight assists and three blocks.
Gibson helped OU (19-15, 7-11 Big 12) to its 89-72 win over the Bears in Norman (23-11, 13-5 Missouri Valley) with a team-high 28 points, his third-best shooting game of the year, and three steals.
“I hit him up in the (direct messages),” Gibson said. “I was like ‘I don’t know how you’re feeling,’ but I said ‘we can really make some noise, do something that hasn’t been done here at OU before.’ And he was with me, and I feel like our approach to practices, it changed the mindset of everybody else.”
Better understanding Goldwire and Gibson’s motivation requires a flashback to two days before Oklahoma’s NIT matchup with Missouri State.
On Sunday, the Sooners gathered with high hopes of making the NCAA Tournament and most left disappointed after the bracket was revealed without them in it. OU coach Porter Moser and his staff stayed to watch the NIT selection show three hours later and then began watching tape of Missouri State.
At 10 p.m., Moser looked down from his office window and saw Gibson getting shots up with the shooting gun. The Waco native has gained notoriety throughout his career for his habit of always being in the gym, and that held true on Selection Sunday.
“That just says who he is,” Moser said of Gibson. “He’s just staying with it, and he’s in a great rhythm.”
Meanwhile, Goldwire left the selection show as crushed as any player on the roster. The Norcross, Georgia, native is one of three Sooners on his final season of eligibility, and Moser saw him work the hardest to strive for a NCAA Tournament bid.
Goldwire only played 28 minutes on Tuesday due to an apparent tweaked ankle, and checked out for the final time with 5:19 to play, appearing to nurse both his knees and his ankle on the sideline. He tamped down concern after the game, saying that he’ll ice it and get treatment but expects to be ready for OU’s weekend matchup.
“Jordan was the key,” Moser said. “I thought he had the best mentality and edge coming out, and he was probably who I was worried about the most. To his credit, he was the one that was just the most ready to play, and that was great to see. I'm telling you now, those super seniors, now there should be no doubt about winning and advancing with those guys.”
Behind the veterans’ showings, Oklahoma played one of its most complete games of the season. The Sooners shot 50 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from 3-point range. OU racked up a season-high eight blocks along with seven steals, despite allowing 41 first half points to Missouri State.
Behind Gibson and Goldwire, Oklahoma had contributions up and down the roster.
Senior forward Tanner Groves scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds, senior forward Ethan Chargois contributed nine points and five rebounds, and senior guard Marvin Johnson added six points and a block. Junior forward Jalen Hill scored eight points with six rebounds, and freshman guard C.J. Noland added six points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.
“They should be proud of themselves, because it's a life lesson…” Moser said of his team’s response. “We regrouped Monday, yesterday and we just talked about it. We just talked about the life lessons of how you react when it doesn't go your way.
“That's what character is, and if we could go down and don't play hard and lay an egg and we don't play well, that just giving confirmation that the committee can say, ‘Oh, we made the right decision.’ And I said, ‘Let's prove them wrong.’”
The combination of performances outlasted that of Missouri State’s star performance from guard Isiaih Mosley, who posted a 28 point, 10 rebound double-double. Mosley added three steals while shooting 11-for-20 from the field in 33 minutes, but his valiant effort fell short in part due to Moser’s experience playing the Bears.
Moser’s Loyola Chicago teams played Missouri State twice a season in the Missouri Valley. Thus, his scouting report on the Bears ran deep, and after Mosley scored 22 points in the first half, the Sooners roster understood how good the junior was.
Oklahoma put up its highest scoring first half and one of its best halves of the season to hold a 47-41 lead despite Mosley’s eruption. However, it also allowed the fourth most points it has surrendered in a half to Missouri State.
Solid team defense came later — OU’s season-high eight blocks along with seven steals — keeping the Sooners from letting up in the second half, finishing with their highest scoring game since their 96-44 win against UTSA on Nov. 12.
Now, OU has set its sights on its second round NIT matchup against the winner of Colorado and St. Bonaventure.
“The opponents are gonna be tough,” Moser said. “But (Missouri State) was the hardest, in my opinion, under the circumstances, to get going, and now that I see how they responded, let's go back to work.”
