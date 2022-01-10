 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners remain at No. 23 in latest AP Top 25 poll

  • Updated
Jennie Baranczyk

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the game against Utah on Dec. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (13-2, 2-1) remained at No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Sooners finished up the week with a 82-68 road win over Kansas on Jan. 8 after dropping a close one to now-No. 9 Iowa State, 81-71 on Jan. 5. With Kansas State checking in at No. 25, the Big 12 now has five ranked teams in the Sooners, Cyclones, Wildcats, No. 13 Texas and No. 14 Baylor. That ranks second only to the ACC, which has six teams ranked.

OU received huge contributions from senior forward Madi Williams last week, as she averaged 23 points and 10 rebounds over the two game stretch. Senior guard Taylor Robertson also shined in the win over the Jayhawks, scoring 24 points and knocking down four 3-pointers.

Oklahoma is back in action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, against Baylor in Norman.

