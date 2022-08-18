OU basketball: Sooners release 2022-23 nonconference schedule

Oklahoma basketball released its nonconference slate for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.
𝑫𝒓𝒖𝒎 𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒍 𝒑𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 🥁 ...Our 2022-23 non-conference schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/o5NbdE1HUO— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) August 18, 2022
The Sooners will play seven of their nonconference games in Norman, with the remaining six on the road. The team will open their schedule with a home exhibition against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25. OU will then pivot to its regular season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7 and will end the week with another home matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 11.
The following week, Oklahoma will host North Carolina-Wilmington on Nov. 15 and South Alabama three days later on Nov. 18. After playing their first four nonconference opponents at the Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners will travel to Orlando to participate in the ESPN Events Invitational which takes place from Nov. 24-27.
OU will begin the invitational against former conference foe Nebraska on Nov. 24. If the Sooners advance they’ll face Memphis or Seton Hall in the second round.
Next, Oklahoma will stay on the road for the Big 12-Big East Battle in a matchup against Villanova on Dec. 3 at the Wells Fargo Center. After returning from Philadelphia, the Sooners will return home to face Kansas City on Dec. 6.
OU will travel to compete against future Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic for the second-straight year on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Tulsa. Oklahoma then hosts Central Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 17.
Following a short home stint, the Sooners will battle Florida in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina. OU will finish its nonconference schedule against Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28 in Norman
The rest of OU’s complete schedule, including conference games, will be revealed at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.