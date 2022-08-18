 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners release 2022-23 nonconference schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against Texas on Feb. 15.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma basketball released its nonconference slate for the 2022-23 season on Thursday. 

The Sooners will play seven of their nonconference games in Norman, with the remaining six on the road. The team will open their schedule with a home exhibition against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25. OU will then pivot to its regular season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7 and will end the week with another home matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 11. 

The following week, Oklahoma will host North Carolina-Wilmington on Nov. 15 and South Alabama three days later on Nov. 18. After playing their first four nonconference opponents at the Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners will travel to Orlando to participate in the ESPN Events Invitational which takes place from Nov. 24-27. 

OU will begin the invitational against former conference foe Nebraska on Nov. 24. If the Sooners advance they’ll face Memphis or Seton Hall in the second round. 

Next, Oklahoma will stay on the road for the Big 12-Big East Battle in a matchup against Villanova on Dec. 3 at the Wells Fargo Center. After returning from Philadelphia, the Sooners will return home to face Kansas City on Dec. 6. 

OU will travel to compete against future Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic for the second-straight year on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Tulsa. Oklahoma then hosts Central Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 17. 

Following a short home stint, the Sooners will battle Florida in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina. OU will finish its nonconference schedule against Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28 in Norman

The rest of OU’s complete schedule, including conference games, will be revealed at a later date.

