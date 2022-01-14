OU basketball: Sooners 'really hoping' to have Gabby Gregory back; young points guards dishing ahead of TCU matchup

In the last seven days, the Sooners notched two conference wins. Oklahoma pulled of a comeback victory on the road against Kansas 82-68, and knocked off No. 14 Baylor 83-77 for its first win over the Bears in seven years.
As the Sooners continue conference play Saturday against TCU, here's three things to know ahead of OU's battle with the Horned Frogs:
Gregory trending toward second return
After missing three games in 2022, junior guard Gabby Gregory could be making her second return of the season.
Head coach Jennie Baranczyk said she “is really hoping to have (Gregory) back” on Saturday for OU’s contest against TCU. Gregory has missed three games since making her season debut against Texas Tech on Jan. 2 due to health and safety protocols.
The Tulsa native missed all of non-conference play due to an undisclosed injury. In her only game this season against the Red Raiders, Gregory played 10 minutes, recording two rebounds with zero points. In her OU career, she has averaged 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in two seasons. She has started 46 of the 54 games she’s played.
Bench coming up big
Oklahoma has gotten a solid amount of production from its bench the last few weeks. In four games since Big 12 play begun, the reserves are averaging 24.8 points per game.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann and sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot have played a huge part in the second unit as of late. Vann scored a career high 22 points in OU’s win over No. 14 Baylor, while Tot has averaged 8.5 points during Big 12 play.
“I'm confident in every player that we have,” Baranczyk said. “I'm really confident in the bench unit as a whole. I think we have a lot of depth. We just haven't had a lot of people available in the last couple games, but in terms of depth, when we're healthy, we're ready to go.
“We want to be able to play a certain tempo and so we're gonna play a lot of people a lot of minutes.”
Washington and Tot pass the rock
After OU’s win over Baylor, the Sooners lead the NCAA in total assists. Oklahoma is averaging 20.5 assists per game, totaling 328 on the season. The Sooners willingness to share the ball has translated in the points column, as OU is second in the NCAA in points per game at 87.9 per night.
OU is led in passing by freshman Kelbie Washington, who is averaging 4.4 assists per game. The true luxury is bringing another point-guard in Tot off the bench, plus the option to play the two floor generals together.
“Kelbie and Nevaeh are playing together a lot, which is a unique balance,” Baranczyk said. “It gets us a little bit faster in some of those senses, but we're also smaller and so you kind of balance some of that out, but I think they're really learning to play together well.”
The Sooners (14-2, 3-1) return to the court against TCU (5-7, 1-2) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
