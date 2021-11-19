OU basketball: Sooners ready to prove themselves at inaugural Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

After three games against unranked opponents, Oklahoma’s schedule is about to get more challenging.
The Sooners are included in the inaugural Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, scheduled to take place from Nov. 20-22 in Paradise Island, The Bahamas. OU’s challenging tournament includes No. 1 UConn, No. 2 South Carolina, No. 9 Oregon and No. 22 South Florida. Fellow unranked teams Buffalo, Syracuse and Minnesota make up the rest of the field.
OU will take on the Ducks on Saturday in Jennie Baranczyk’s toughest test as head coach of the Sooners. Her strategy in preparing against tough opponents is simple — think about what Oklahoma can do more than its opponent can do.
“No matter who we’re playing, we’re always going to focus on ourselves first,” Baranczyk said in a Friday press conference. “Because if we don’t, then what does it really matter?”
Baranczyk noted Oregon’s transition game, interior prowess and deep lineup as three important challenges. Led by forward Sedona Prince and guard Maddie Scherr, the Ducks have outscored their opponents 175-69 this season. It won’t be an easy game for the Sooners, but they refuse to let that intimidate them.
Baranczyk noted the need to play a complete game after victories against Arkansas State and Central Arkansas.
Against Arkansas State, OU scored 101 points but gave up 89. Against Central Arkansas, the Sooners improved on defense, forcing 28 turnovers and allowing just 54 points. However, OU struggled offensively, shooting 42 percent and making just six of its 26 3-point attempts.
For Baranczyk, the struggles partly come from the Sooners learning a new system of basketball. However, she would like to see a performance without holes sooner rather than later.
“I think we’re still learning a lot,” Baranczyk said. “I think we're doing a great job in some areas and we're still progressing exactly where we need to progress. Do I expect us to play a full 40 tomorrow? Sure, why not? But honestly, we’re going to take it possession by possession.”
Another sentiment expressed by Baranczyk and her players is an opportunity to impress on a national stage. Oklahoma received four votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the lowest of any team that received votes.
Coming into a tournament with four ranked teams, including three in the Top 10, the Sooners are embracing the chance to show the nation, and themselves, who they really are.
“The opportunity to play all these big teams is really good for us,” said senior guard Ana Llanusa. “I think this tournament will help us continue to buy in on who we are as a team.”
If the Sooners beat the Ducks, the opponents only get more difficult with the nation’s top two teams on the other side of the bracket. In the face of great odds, OU is taking the challenge head on.
“Oregon is a great basketball team,” Baranczyk said. “It’s going to be a fun game. It's going to be a game that people will want to watch. Obviously, we have a tall task. But at the same time, we're gonna go in and we're gonna play.”
