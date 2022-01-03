OU basketball: Sooners ranked No. 23 in latest AP Top 25, crack poll for 1st time since 2017-18 season

Oklahoma (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) jumped into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after its road win against Texas Tech on Sunday, debuting at No. 23 on Monday.
POLL ALERT: South Carolina stays No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 despite first loss of season; Oklahoma jumps in at No. 23.Full poll: https://t.co/hkfz5AChXd pic.twitter.com/b1tu1RT9yP— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 3, 2022
The latest poll marks OU’s first appearance in the Top 25 since the 2017-18 season. The Sooners have received votes multiple times this season.
Oklahoma is currently on a nine game win streak, including a home victory over No. 16 BYU. Oklahoma’s only loss came against then-No. 9 Oregon in a close game that went down to the wire.
Jennie Baranczyk’s squad is led by seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson. Williams, coming off a 24-point performance against Texas Tech, is averaging 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Robertson leads the NCAA in 3-pointers made with 60 makes at a 48 percent clip, and is averaging 19.5 points per game.
OU returns to action at 7 p.m on Wednesday, Jan. 5, as it takes on No. 12 Iowa State in a ranked Big 12 matchup in Norman.
