 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners ranked No. 16 by NCAA Selection Committee in latest update

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi WIlliams

Senior guard Madi Williams during the game against Kansas State on Feb 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The NCAA Selection Committee revealed its latest top-16 seeds on Monday, ranking No. 19 Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) as the No. 16 overall seed. The pick is the final reveal before Selection Sunday on March 13. 

This would make the Sooners a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning OU would host its first-round game in Norman. The ranking is a seven-spot drop from the last reveal on Feb. 10. 

The Sooners have four ranked wins, including two over No. 5 Baylor. In addition, OU has 10 wins over top-100 teams in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. 

The Sooners are the fourth-highest seeded team in the Big 12 behind Baylor, Iowa State and Texas at 5, 6 and 10, respectively. OU is currently third in the conference standings, tied with the Longhorns and behind the Bears and Cyclones. 

The Sooners have two regular season games left, the first being against rival Oklahoma State (8-17, 3-13) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Stillwater (ESPN+).

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments