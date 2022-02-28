OU basketball: Sooners ranked No. 16 by NCAA Selection Committee in latest update

The NCAA Selection Committee revealed its latest top-16 seeds on Monday, ranking No. 19 Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) as the No. 16 overall seed. The pick is the final reveal before Selection Sunday on March 13.
𝙄𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙩.Oklahoma checks in at #️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ in the final @MarchMadnessWBB Top 16 reveal before Selection Sunday!#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/QzOoklInwM— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 1, 2022
This would make the Sooners a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning OU would host its first-round game in Norman. The ranking is a seven-spot drop from the last reveal on Feb. 10.
The Sooners have four ranked wins, including two over No. 5 Baylor. In addition, OU has 10 wins over top-100 teams in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings.
The Sooners are the fourth-highest seeded team in the Big 12 behind Baylor, Iowa State and Texas at 5, 6 and 10, respectively. OU is currently third in the conference standings, tied with the Longhorns and behind the Bears and Cyclones.
The Sooners have two regular season games left, the first being against rival Oklahoma State (8-17, 3-13) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Stillwater (ESPN+).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.