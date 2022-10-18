OU basketball: Sooners ranked No. 15 in 2022-23 preseason AP Top 25 poll

Oklahoma will open the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
Let the 𝕘𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕤 𝕓𝕖𝕘𝕚𝕟. OU opens the year at No. 15 in the AP Poll, our highest preseason ranking since 2013-14! #Sooners x https://t.co/xpvOOllGwD pic.twitter.com/YAB9e5YoMD— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) October 18, 2022
This marks the highest initial ranking for the Sooners since 2013, the season after their most recent Sweet 16 appearance.
OU finished 24-8 and 12-6 in the Big 12 last season before being eliminated by Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams to begin the season ranked, along with No. 3 Texas, No. 8 Iowa State and No. 18 Baylor.
OU begins its season with a matchup against Emporia State at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.