 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU basketball: Sooners ranked No. 15 in 2022-23 preseason AP Top 25 poll

Jennie Baranczyk

OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the Sooners' game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame on March 21.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma will open the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

This marks the highest initial ranking for the Sooners since 2013, the season after their most recent Sweet 16 appearance.

OU finished 24-8 and 12-6 in the Big 12 last season before being eliminated by Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams to begin the season ranked, along with No. 3 Texas, No. 8 Iowa State and No. 18 Baylor.

OU begins its season with a matchup against Emporia State at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments