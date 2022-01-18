OU basketball: Sooners rally but can't hang on in 67-64 home loss to No. 7 Kansas

Oklahoma (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) fell just short of No. 7 Kansas (15-2, 4-1) 67-64 in Norman on Tuesday.
Senior guard Jordan Goldwire led the Sooners with 15 points in the narrow loss. Senior guard Umoja Gibson and junior forward Jalen Hill added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
OU shot only 42.9 percent from the field, 23.5 percent from 3-point range and 66.7 percent from the free throw line. The Sooners held the Jayhawks to 47.4 percent shooting from the field and KU’s leading scorer, senior Ochai Agbaji, was held to 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.
With 15:25 left, Gibson hit a transition 3-pointer from the corner on a pass from Goldwire that elicited a roar from the packed student section. The shot came in the midst of what finished as a 20-2 OU run.
Kansas broke the run and held OU scoreless from 9:12 to 5:19 left in the second half, though.Hill and junior forward Akol Mawein produced a dunk and layup, respectively, to break Oklahoma’s scoreless streak with 5:18 and 4:11 to play.
From there, Agbaji, who previously hadn’t scored, put up all of his 10 points, including two 3-point shots, in the final five minutes. Goldwire had six of his 15 points during the same span.
With 13 seconds to play, Kansas’ Christian Braun hit a 3-point shot to put the Jayhawks up 65-62. Goldwire was fouled on the following possession for OU and hit both shots. The Jayhawks took their final two timeouts to inbound the ball to Braun, who was fouled and hit both shots to seal the win.
Next, Oklahoma takes on No. 5 Baylor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Norman on ESPN+.
