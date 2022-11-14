OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser plans to hire new assistant coach following Matt Brady resignation

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced Monday a new assistant coach will be hired after former assistant Matt Brady resigned on Nov. 1, citing personal reasons.
“I will be having another person,” Moser said. “I'm close to being able to make a decision on it. But it just makes sense. In the next couple days we'll be able to really expand on that, but I plan on bringing somebody in.”
Brady was hired on June 4 after serving the last four seasons as an assistant for Maryland. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA tournament appearances. He spent just five months with OU before his resignation.
The Sooners take on UNC Wilmington at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at home.
Milos Uzan making impact as freshman
Freshman guard Milos Uzan scored 11 points with two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 28 minutes, also playing crunch-time minutes as the game’s end neared.
He played more than twice the minutes of any other OU bench player, with junior guard Joe Bamisile’s 12 being the closest.
With 33 seconds left, he recorded a key steal before increasing OU’s lead to six with two free throws. His four field goals were second-most amongst Sooners, only behind senior forward Jalen Hill’s eight.
Despite having played the most minutes of any OU bench player, Moser avoided giving Uzan the “sixth man” label. However, he noted how much more confident the former four-star is becoming with each game.
“Every day, his confidence is growing,” Moser said. “He’s got jet speed that can get the dominoes started for us. He stepped up and made free throws, made a big three, made nice passes and made plays. He’s getting primetime minutes now, and we have confidence in him on both ends.”
Joe Bamisile looks to improve
After a slow start to the season, Bamisile is aiming for a bigger role with the Sooners.
In two contests, he’s averaged just 4.5 points and two rebounds per game, while shooting 30% from the field and 16.7% from 3-point range in only 12 minutes a game off the bench.
The numbers are a decline from his sophomore season at George Washington when he averaged 16.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc. Moser thinks he has “room to improve” as an impact player in the Sooners’ rotation.
“What I see with Joe is a really good attitude,” Moser said. “He has a chance to get on the floor and produce more. He’s always been a scorer (in) his life. He had some opportunities last game, but it didn't go his way. I did think he played really hard on defense.”
Bamisile’s improvement could be pivotal for Oklahoma’s offense that’s shot just 24.2% from 3-point range through two games.
Moser has emphasized improving in that facet, particularly in Bamisile’s case.
“Joe has a great attitude,” Moser said. “I see him working hard every day, watching extra tape on his own. The remedy for Joe is gonna be to see some of the shots fall for him. You're gonna see that confidence come back and see some shots fall. That's what I think the doctor is gonna order for Joe.”
