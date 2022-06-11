OU basketball: Sooners, Porter Moser land commitment from 2023 4-star forward Jacolb Cole

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 four-star small forward Jacolb Cole he announced via Twitter on Saturday.
Norman, we locked in 🔒❤️ @OU_MBBall @TiptonEdits #BoomerSooner #coleworld pic.twitter.com/NfbfEU9Gfs— Jacolb Cole (@thejacolbcole) June 11, 2022
Cole is the No. 4 ranked recruit in the state of Missouri and the No. 15 ranked small forward in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Bellaire, Texas native, who will play his senior season at Link Academy in Branson, chose the Sooners over Nebraska, Georgia, Houston and LSU.
The 6-foot-7, 185 pound forward is the first recruit in OU's 2023 recruiting class.
Oklahoma had the No. 37 overall 2022 recruiting class in the nation according to the 247Sports team rankings.
