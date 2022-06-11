 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners, Porter Moser land commitment from 2023 4-star forward Jacolb Cole

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against Texas on Feb. 15

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 four-star small forward Jacolb Cole he announced via Twitter on Saturday.

Cole is the No. 4 ranked recruit in the state of Missouri and the No. 15 ranked small forward in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Bellaire, Texas native, who will play his senior season at Link Academy in Branson, chose the Sooners over Nebraska, Georgia, Houston and LSU. 

The 6-foot-7, 185 pound forward is the first recruit in OU's 2023 recruiting class.

Oklahoma had the No. 37 overall 2022 recruiting class in the nation according to the 247Sports team rankings.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

