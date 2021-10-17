OU basketball: Sooners, Porter Moser land commitment from 2022 four-star guard Milos Uzan

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2022 four-star point guard Milos Uzan, he announced at the Top Flight Invite on ESPNU on Sunday.
Four-star point guard Milos Uzan tells @247Sports that he has committed to #Oklahoma https://t.co/LZgIbfdFiB pic.twitter.com/sdnqcozrPE— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) October 17, 2021
Uzan is the No. 10 ranked recruit in the state of Arizona and the No. 16 ranked point guard in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Las Vegas native chose the Sooners over UNLV, Utah and Cal.
The 6-foot-4, 185 pound guard is the second recruit in OU’s 2022 recruiting class after four-star shooting guard Otega Oweh chose the Sooners over Penn State and Illinois on Oct. 1.
Oklahoma tips off its season with an exhibition game against Rogers State on Nov. 1 at home.
