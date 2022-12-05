OU basketball: Sooners, Porter Moser focused on 'getting stops at the end' after Villanova loss

Porter Moser is focused on closing out wins following Oklahoma’s 70-66 loss to Villanova last Saturday, which saw his team blow an 11-point lead.
Moser felt the Sooners (6-2) battled in the hostile road environment but didn't defend well late to win. Entering the game, the Wildcats (3-5) were on a four-game losing streak and shooting the ball 42.4% from the field.
Oklahoma allowed them to notch a season-high 56.8% field-goal percentage. As OU’s head coach looks to Kansas City (4-7) and No. 9 Arkansas (7-1) in the next two games, defensive efficiency is at the top of his list for improvements to close wins.
“You've got to close out defending and rebounding,” Moser said, “You’re gonna miss some shots here and there… but we didn't do a good job against high-level teams just getting stops at the end, and we have to do better. We didn't do that well. Getting some stops a lot of that was (Caleb Daniels). I thought he made some big plays.
“We can't have those breakdowns down the stretch. We have to be really solid down the stretch because little things matter. The little things matter, and you just have to be super disciplined.”
In both of its losses this season, Oklahoma has allowed double-digit comebacks. During their season opener on Nov. 7, the Sooners led by 12 points with just 5:14 remaining against Sam Houston.
Like Sam Houston, Oklahoma failed to close out the victory against Villanova. Despite leading by two points at halftime, the Wildcats outscored Moser’s squad 40-34 in the second period and 6-4 in the final 3:05.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield missed a contested 3-point attempt with only seconds remaining.
“The last five minutes are just different,” Moser said. “You've got to be really disciplined and communicate and be on track knowing how to win close games, and I thought we were doing that. And we did a lot of good things just came possession short against Villanova.”
Sherfield on hot streak
Sherfield has found his groove with Oklahoma, and Moser thinks he’s going to continue improving as the season moves forward.
The Nevada transfer is averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game on a 42.3% mark from the field a 51.3% total from 3-point range. He’s also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
Despite the guard’s success, he’s solely focused on helping the team win. Moser noted that Sherfield was “extremely bothered” following the loss to Villanova.
“He's a very good player and he's doing a ton of good things,” Moser said. “The thing I love about Grant is that our loss bothered him. He had six threes and scored 21 points, and we were talking about what we could have done better, and how we would win that game. That's what I like, that's the good thing about Grant.”
Sherfield captured the ESPN Events Invitational MVP award prior to the loss to the Wildcats. He garnered a team- and game-high 25 points during OU’s 77-64 win over Seton Hall on Nov. 25, which is tied for the team’s second largest margin of victory this season.
Sherfield is still focused on improving every part of his game for the success of the team. He talks with Moser after every game about making the right adjustments.
“I knew he was going to have the ability to score the ball,” Moser said. “We both have this chase to get better. And we're always watching a film or breaking down the film. We were talking about reading yesterday, reading about different things in different scenarios.”
Noland struggling
Sophomore guard CJ Noland has struggled to find offensive rhythm since being slotted into the starting lineup this season.
Noland is averaging only 3.1 points per game on 30% shooting and an ab 17.6% mark from 3-point range. While Moser values Noland’s defensive intensity, he’d like to see more from the former four-star recruit.
Regardless, Noland is still bought into Moser’s culture and focused on winning games.
“CJ is gonna be a big piece for us,” Moser said. “He'd be the first one to tell you that he wants to play better. And, man, he's been amazing staying with it. Like in the film sessions, he knows he's on top of everything. He's got it. Like, I couldn't ask him to be more attentive.”
As the season moves forward, Moser is confident the former four-star recruit can rebound from his tough stretch.
“I’m just trying to show him there's value in a lot of different things,” Moser said. “I think CJ has got a big room to take a leap. He's one of the guys that I think can take a leap.”
OU faces Kansas City at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.