OU basketball: Sooners, Porter Moser fill final scholarship with commitment from transfer Marvin Johnson

Oklahoma has landed a transfer commitment from Eastern Illinois guard Marvin Johnson, he announced on Twitter Sunday.
I’m Stamped Where I’m From I Got Nothing To Prove🙏🏾💯 #ImComingHome #BOOMERSOONER 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oMygy0LM8K— lil5️⃣ (@_MarvinJohnson) May 30, 2021
Johnson, a graduate transfer, attended Edmond North High School and hails from Ardmore, Oklahoma. Johnson averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season and was named First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference.
After winning a state championship with Edmond North as a senior in high school, Johnson spent two seasons at Coffeyville Community College, leading the team to back-to-back NJCAA National Championship appearances.
With the commitment, the Sooners now have all 12 scholarship players filled for the 2021 season. Johnson joins transfers guard Jordan Goldwire, brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves and forward Ethan Chargois.
