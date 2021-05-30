You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners, Porter Moser fill final scholarship with commitment from transfer Marvin Johnson

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU home uniform

A mannequin displays OU's home uniform combination during the initial press conference for new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser on April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma has landed a transfer commitment from Eastern Illinois guard Marvin Johnson, he announced on Twitter Sunday. 

Johnson, a graduate transfer, attended Edmond North High School and hails from Ardmore, Oklahoma. Johnson averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season and was named First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference. 

After winning a state championship with Edmond North as a senior in high school, Johnson spent two seasons at Coffeyville Community College, leading the team to back-to-back NJCAA National Championship appearances. 

With the commitment, the Sooners now have all 12 scholarship players filled for the 2021 season. Johnson joins transfers guard Jordan Goldwire, brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves and forward Ethan Chargois. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

