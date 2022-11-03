OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser expects Bijan Cortes, Luke Northweather to be available for season opener

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser offered injury updates on sophomore guard Bijan Cortes and freshman forward Luke Northweather on Thursday.
Cortes, who missed OU’s exhibition contest against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25, has fully cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the Sooners’ season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. Northweather, who also missed the exhibition game with an ankle issue, will also likely return.
“Bijan is fully cleared, and he's been practicing so he's fully cleared. Luke went about 30% of the practice yesterday, so I think he’ll be available,” Moser said. “I’m anticipating Luke being available based on having a couple more practices before Monday.”
#Sooners head coach Porter Moser previews Oklahoma’s opener vs Sam Houston State: pic.twitter.com/NHyZgyxYKB— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) November 3, 2022
Cortes averaged 2.0 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game last season. The former four-star recruit from Kingfisher appeared in 30 games off the bench as a freshman.
Northweather, a three-star recruit out of Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City, Missouri, was the Gatorade Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The freshman forward averaged 29.2 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range as a high school senior.
The Sooners' season opener tips off at 7 p.m. in Norman.
